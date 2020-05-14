Twins take top two spots in senior class at Strawberry Crest HS

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In high school, there is always a healthy competition to be the top student in your class. At Strawberry Crest High School, there really was no competition between the top students at all and the reason is because, well they’re twins.

Ben and Nick Sherwin have worked hard their whole lives to be the best.

“We’ve had a lot of experience in a broad array of subjects,” Ben said.

And that hard work has paid off. This year, Ben and Nick are the valedictorian and salutatorian at Strawberry Crest High.

And get this, Ben edged out his brother by just a skoch. His grade point average is 8.51. Nick’s 8.50.

Ben and Nick Sherwin

Photo by: Agular Photography

Photo by: Agular Photography

News Channel 8’s Rod Carter asked the boys if there was an unspoken competition between them.

“I mean there’s a little bit of sibling rivalry. But I would say, we mostly tried to collaborate and work together and just push ourselves to succeed,” Nick said.

Their parents said they allowed the boys to work at their own pace, not pushing them, instead just supporting them.

“Now it’s time to watch them… what they’ve done in high school, do in college and I couldn’t be more proud,” mom, Tracy, said.

Like mom and dad, both boys plan to pursue careers in medicine and both will attend their mom’s alma mater, the University of Florida, majoring in biomedical engineering.

They’ll room together at UF and like high school, continue motivating each other to be the best.

“We always have a strong connection and I think it’s not going to end. It’s going to continue for the rest of our lives,” Ben said.

“We will form stronger bonds in college and it will last for the rest of our lives,” Nick added.

The boy’s parents are both twins as well. Mom has a fraternal twin brother and dad an identical brother.

By the way, Nick was born one minute before his brother Ben.

