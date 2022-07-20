TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight people were taken to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama after a flight from Tampa headed to Nashville was diverted after encountering unexpected turbulence.

According to a statement from American Airlines, American Eagle flight 3609, which left Tampa International Airport headed to Nashville, was diverted to Birmingham after experiencing the turbulence.

“The Embraer E175 landed without incident at 3:17 p.m. CT and safely taxied to the gate,” according to the statement.

American Airlines confirmed two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

There were 52 customers, two pilots and two flight attendants on board.