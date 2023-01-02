TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports a record number of guns brought to its security checkpoints in 2022.

In mid-December, Sari Koshetz with TSA’s Gulf Region said the number of guns seized on carry-ons in Florida hit 815, which was a new state record. It’s an increase from 666 firearms seized at Florida TSA checkpoints in 2021.

Final numbers for last year are expected to be released in the coming days.

Firearm educator, David Rodriguez says those gun owners likely lack education on how to properly travel with a firearm.

“It has to be in the checked-in baggage, and it has to be in a box that can have a minimum of two locks, locking it and there are some travel boxes that are TSA approved,” Rodriguez said.

Travelers with guns are also supposed to declare those at the airport, and the weapon must be unloaded. Across the country, TSA reported it stopped over 6,300 firearms by mid-December nationwide and 88% of those were loaded.

“It’s very scary, it’s very concerning,” Rodriguez said.