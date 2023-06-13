TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida’s board of trustees will meet Tuesday to vote on funding for an on-campus football stadium.

Program leaders believe the addition will take the team to the next level.

Plans for the new facility include a multi-level stadium with 35,000 seats. The price estimate for the new structure is $340 million.

Currently the Bulls play their home games at Raymond James Stadium. Some fans, students, faculty and staff are thrilled about possibility of watching games on-campus.

Others have concerns about funding the proposal.

“I feel like there is a lot of projects possible on campus and that’s going to cost a lot of money. I’ve been skeptical about it, personally,” one student previously said.

The university’s board of trustees are scheduled to vote on the plans during a meeting at 9:30 a.m. If the board approves the proposal it will be passed on to the Florida Board of Governors for their approval.

Leaders at USF say if both entities approve the project, ground breaking would be in summer 2024, the project would be complete in July 2026.