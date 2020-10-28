Trump’s MAGA rally in Tampa could cause traffic delays for early voters, election officials advise

In this Oct. 19, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump dances to “YMCA,” after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump, a man who is famously particular about his appearance, is fully embracing doing a dad dance to the Village People’s “YMCA” as the finale to his rallies in the campaign’s closing stretch. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office is advising early voters that President Donald Trump’s “MAGA” rally in Tampa on Thursday could cause traffic delays for potential early voters.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to take place at the Raymond James North Lot at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer clarified the event is not affiliated with his office’s use of Raymond James Stadium as an early voting site but said voters could be affected.

“The location where the rally will be held is on property controlled by the Tampa Sports Authority,” Latimer said in a statement.

Latimer is warning early voters that the event could cause traffic delays and wants to remind voters of the 26 early voting sites available around Hillsborough County. Voters can check wait times online before heading out to vote.

Florida law says campaign activities aren’t allowed within 150 feet of an early voting site, but the supervisor of elections says the Trump rally will be outside of the “no solicitation zone.” The supervisor can’t prohibit campaign activities outside the zone.

