Trump supporters sprayed with fire truck water at MAGA rally due to heat

TAMPA (NBC) – Nearly two dozen people sought medical help during Thursday’ MAGA rally in Tampa.

Water sprays were in use during the president’s campaign rally, but it was no match for the blistering Tampa heat.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to 17-medical calls during the rally with 12 of those incidents resulting in people going to the hospital.

9-1-1 calls varied from people having difficulty breathing to some feeling faint.

A Tampa fire spokesperson says calls like these are common especially for large events of this size in humid weather.