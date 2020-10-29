Trump supporters sprayed with fire truck water at MAGA rally due to heat

Hillsborough County

12 people transported to hospital due to humid weather

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (NBC) – Nearly two dozen people sought medical help during Thursday’ MAGA rally in Tampa.

Water sprays were in use during the president’s campaign rally, but it was no match for the blistering Tampa heat.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to 17-medical calls during the rally with 12 of those incidents resulting in people going to the hospital.

9-1-1 calls varied from people having difficulty breathing to some feeling faint.

A Tampa fire spokesperson says calls like these are common especially for large events of this size in humid weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss