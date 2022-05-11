TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jim Perry’s father started Wes-Flo trucking in Tampa in 1963 with just one truck. The price of a gallon of gas in the United States was just $0.31 per gallon at the time.

Now, the price of diesel has risen to an all time high across the U.S. AAA reports the price of diesel is now at $6.64 per gallon in Florida. That’s up from $3.00 per gallon one year ago.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 something years and I’ve never seen the fuel prices climb this quick and this high, it’s the highest it’s ever been,” Perry said.

Ultimately he said consumers are paying for those increased fuel costs.

“We have to tack on a fuel surcharge because we have everything from independent contractors run for us and our own trucks,” Perry said. “You’re pumping 200, 250 gallons of fuel into the truck at $5.68 or $5.86 a gallon, it adds up quick.”

His trucks are maximized for fuel efficiency. The speed is set by a computer at 68 miles per hour on the highway for the best fuel economy.

Overnight sleeper cabs have special generators to power air conditioning, a microwave and a refrigerator for the drivers. The generators burn far less fuel than running the truck engine all night long.

However, even with those costs savings, Perry said he had to add a fuel surcharge to each load his drivers haul just so he can stay in business.

“Otherwise we wouldn’t be able to run,” Perry said.