TAMPA (WFLA) – Multiple lanes of I-275 southbound, just south of I-4 are closed following a paint spill.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the spill happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a truck carrying 15-20 five-gallon white paint buckets shifted and spilled onto the roadway in the inside travel lane, center lane and inside paved shoulder.

Crews have since closed the center and inside travel lanes in order to clean up the mess.

It is not known when the lanes will reopen.