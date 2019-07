HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of Balm Road was closed after a truck hit a power pole in Riverview Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in the area of Balm Road and Riverview Road and U.S. 301.

The extent of the injuries are unknown.

News Channel 8’s Meredyth Censullo says there is still some roadblock, but traffic is not majorly impacted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.