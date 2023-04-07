TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa road will be closed for several hours after a tanker truck overturned on Friday morning.

Tampa police were called to the area of 50th Street North and 26th Ave. East shortly before 3:30 a.m. A truck hauling tar overturned on 50th Street, creating a sticky mess on the road.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed “for several hours” while hazmat crews clean up the tar, according to Tampa police. One southbound lane is currently closed.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver was not hurt.

