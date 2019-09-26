Truck full of donations to help 350+ seized dogs arrives in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amazon delivery truck full of donations from around the country arrived to help hundreds of dogs in need at a Tampa Bay animal shelter on Thursday.

“We’ve got them from Las Vegas, North Carolina, California. I suspect as time goes on we might even see some international, they might just take a little longer to get here,” said Scott Trebatoski, director of Pet Resources for Hillsborough County Animal Services.

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center posted an Amazon Wish List of items needed to care for the influx of dogs in need.

Ninety-two boxes arrived by Thursday afternoon, which added to the existing pile of donations. More were expected through the day and through the weekend.

Items include dog food, toys, blankets, towels, pads, etc.

This week, Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center has processed 352 dogs seized from Toyland Pet Resort Monday.

Conditions were described as overcrowded and deplorable.

The center is expecting care to cost more than $100,000. Many of the dogs arrived sick and malnourished.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

“They’re actually adjusting quicker than we thought,” said Trebatoski. “Coming from those tight quarters into big cages, initially I don’t think they knew how to react. Now they’re pretty much making full use of the whole space.”

Some dogs remain in intensive care but are improving. Three dogs are being prepared to be sent to a specialist.

“It’s really heartwarming that these dogs will now go from probably their worst scenario to being like luxurious, have anything and everything they want, be spoiled to death, which is what we want to do,” said Trebatoski.

Adoption fees remain waived for other dogs at the shelter. The seized dogs are expected to be available for adoption in the next 30-60 days.

