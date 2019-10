PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash where a truck crashed through a home this evening.

According to officials, the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Trapnell Road and Turkey Creek Road.

Fire rescue officials say the driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert and a second patient was also taken to the hospital.