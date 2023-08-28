HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hillsborough County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • No evacuation centers have been announced yet.

Evacuation Zones

  • No evacuations have been ordered yet.

Current Warnings

  • Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for Coastal Hillsborough

Contacts

WFLA.com will have interactive streaming coverage on Tracking the Tropics starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

