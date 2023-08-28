HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hillsborough County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

No evacuation centers have been announced yet.

Evacuation Zones

No evacuations have been ordered yet.

Current Warnings

Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for Coastal Hillsborough

Contacts

WFLA.com will have interactive streaming coverage on Tracking the Tropics starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

