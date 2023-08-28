HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hillsborough County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- No evacuation centers have been announced yet.
Evacuation Zones
- No evacuations have been ordered yet.
Current Warnings
- Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for Coastal Hillsborough
Contacts
- Sign up for Hillsborough County alerts online
- Follow the instructions to register for special needs shelter
- Residents can call 833-HCSTORM or 833-427-8676
WFLA.com will have interactive streaming coverage on Tracking the Tropics starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Be prepared with the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter.