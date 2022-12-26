TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips after a Dover woman was found with a “significant” head injury.

Troopers said the 29-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the shoulder of Interstate 275 south of Dale Mabry Highway on Christmas morning. The FHP said the woman had road rash throughout her body.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347), or contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.