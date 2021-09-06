Troopers need help identifying driver in Hillsborough Co. fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers have released video of a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in hopes of tracking down the driver involved.

Troopers say the crash took place on Aug. 30 around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 56th Street and Harney Road.

In the video, you can see a woman, who was later identified as a 32-year-old from Casa Grande, Arizona, walking in the bicycle lane.

According to a release from FHP, a red/burgundy-colored sedan failed to stay in the travel lane, striking the woman.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, troopers say.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.