FHP looks for man who caused Tampa woman to crash into building

Photos of the Mazda 3 after it crashed into the building (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was seriously hurt after someone hit her car and caused it to crash into a building Friday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 56th Street when its driver turned left into the path of the woman’s Mazda 3.

The Corolla hit the front of the Mazda, which caused it to go off road and into the side of a building, according to a incident report.

Troopers said the 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries while the Corolla’s driver ran away.

Authorities said they are looking for the driver of the Corolla, who is said to be a black man with long hair with possible injuries to the face.

If you have information related to the crash, call the FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.