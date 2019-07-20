Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR-60 in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning on State Road 60.

According to troopers, 34-year-old John Garmon was driving a 2005 Ford E250 eastbound on SR-60, west of Parsons Avenue, in the inside lane. 72-year-old Alan Bahr was driving a 2013 Honda Civic northbound on Parsons Avenue, south of SR-60, in the left turn lane.

Garmon did not stop for a red traffic signal and the front of the vehicle hit the driver’s side of Bahr’s car as he attempted to turn left under a green turn arrow.

Bahr, unfortunately, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Charges are currently pending for the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss