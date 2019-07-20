Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR-60 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning on State Road 60.

According to troopers, 34-year-old John Garmon was driving a 2005 Ford E250 eastbound on SR-60, west of Parsons Avenue, in the inside lane. 72-year-old Alan Bahr was driving a 2013 Honda Civic northbound on Parsons Avenue, south of SR-60, in the left turn lane.

Garmon did not stop for a red traffic signal and the front of the vehicle hit the driver’s side of Bahr’s car as he attempted to turn left under a green turn arrow.

Bahr, unfortunately, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Charges are currently pending for the crash.