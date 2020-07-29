Troopers investigating deadly semi-truck crash near Hard Rock Casino

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a semi-truck and a sports car left at least one person dead in Tampa overnight.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue and Harney Road, which is not too far from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
The accident had no major impact on morning traffic.
Further information was not immediately available.
