Shooting results in crash on I-4 in Tampa; 1 injured

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was injured in a shooting that resulted in a car accident on Interstate 4 Monday morning.
The shooting and crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 1.
The Florida Highway Patrol released photos of the vehicle, which was hit with several bullets on the driver’s side.
They said one person was injured, but it’s unclear if they were shot. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Traffic was not affected.
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 813-558-1800.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
