Tree lighting, holiday events to ring in season in Tampa’s Channel District

Hillsborough County

The holiday tree sits in Tampa’s Channel District, Wed., Dec. 4. The tree will be lit during a celebration this Sat., Dec. 7.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The city’s Channel District will ring in the holiday season with a tree lighting Saturday night.

Mayor Jane Castor is the event’s special guest.

The mayor will flip the switch on the roughly 50-foot tree around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The tree is located in Washington Street Park, in the heart of the Channel District.

The lighting is the 3rd annual for the neighborhood.

The event is organized by the Channel District Community Alliance. The idea is to bring together residents of the popular Tampa neighborhood in a festive environment while promoting community involvement.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with live music and local vendors on display, event organizers wrote on Facebook.

