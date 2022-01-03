Travelers experience delays and cancellations at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Covid-19 and a winter snowstorm have caused travel chaos for many people trying to get home after the holidays.

Delays and cancellations were still being seen at Tampa International Airport Monday.

Julius Daves flew into Tampa Monday, but his Delta flight out of Greensboro and Atlanta were both delayed more than an hour.

“I could’ve drove down faster, it’s not Delta’s fault, there’s no pilots,” Daves said. “Today it’s like everything was postponed.”

By Monday night, Flight Aware showed more than 6,000 delayed flights and more than 3,000 cancellations across the country.



Tampa International Airport saw 41 canceled flights and 137 delays Sunday. A spokeswoman says the cancelations represented 7.5% of the airports total operations.

She added the reasons are somewhat threefold, bad winter weather, Omicron cases impacting staffing and general holiday scheduling issues that arise when you have a lot of travelers trying to fly at once.

The airport saw more of the same Monday, as delays and cancellations increased throughout the day.

Morgan Fifield was trying to fly back to Chicago on Monday. Her flight was delayed several times.

“It keeps getting pushed back, it wasn’t just one delay, 20 minutes then another 20 minutes,” Fifield said. “I’m understanding but also frustrated because I’m ready to be home.”