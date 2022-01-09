Travel woes continue as Tampa International Airport sees more disruptions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The headache continues for travelers as flights continue to be disrupted.



Flyers were seen arriving at Tampa International Airport and immediately checking the boards. Some travelers found out they were ready for take-off while others are grounded.

“They delayed it; now I hope I don’t get canceled,” traveler Michael Kithley said. “I hope it don’t make me late for my next flight to Charlotte.”

Kithley is trying to make it home to Virginia Beach with a connection through Charlotte’s airport. He said he had no issues coming into Tampa.

As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, FlightAware shows 32 cancellations and 38 delays. So far, there’s 1,122 total cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S.

Since Christmas Eve, more than 20,000 flights around the county have been cancelled. Southwest Airlines has grounded more flights over the past few days than any other airline in the U.S., according to FlightAware.

Southwest cancelled 233 flights, and United cancelled 176 as of Sunday morning.

Airlines said they continue to face staffing shortages because of winter storms and employees calling out sick with the omicron variant of COVID-19 .

Southwest is one of many airlines offering bonuses to health employees to get them to pick up extra shifts as it struggles to find enough crews to operate flight schedules.



Airlines recommend travelers sign up for text alerts, so if there are any changes to the flight, they will be notified immediately.

