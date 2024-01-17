TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wednesday’s travel at Tampa International Airport could be just as rough as the beginning of the week.

By 8 a.m. Wednesday, there were 42 delays and 17 cancelations.

Most of the delays were only 15 minutes to an hour. However, delays and cancelations throughout the week have affected travelers much more.

Many people like Ursula Cassidy spent the night in the airport on Tuesday.

“Somebody did henna on my hand,” Cassidy said.

She took naps and said she made multiple friends. She’s been at Tampa International since 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’d like to get to work today but I can’t because Spirit won’t let me,” Cassidy said.

Airlines across the board are having issues. Winter weather is the main cause. A mandatory flight inspection is another.

“I almost feel like crying because we’re delayed and we woke up so early to hurry up and get here because they say be here two hours before,” Traveler Nancy Scott said. Last we heard, Scott and her husband will wait 9 hours to board their delayed flight and it’s causing them to miss their obligation in Tennessee.

With how travel has been going, it might be best to make a plan B.

Cassidy said she would hold on to hope she makes it back to Boston but she also started to think about other options.

“I guess I’m going back to my dad’s,” she said.

That’s what Cassidy said she would do if her 6 p.m. flight was canceled.

Many people didn’t realize their flight was delayed or canceled until they arrived at the airport.

Make sure to check before you leave to spare some of the inconvenience.