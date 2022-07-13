TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cigar City Brewing has been named the “coolest brewery in Florida” by digital travel magazine “Trips to Discover.”

Trips to Discover recently posted an article naming the coolest brewery in every state, based on special features that make them state favorites, like their quality of year-round and seasonal beers, quality of ingredients, taprooms and outdoor spaces.

The travel magazine called Cigar City Brewing a “top destination for beer lovers in the Sunshine State” due to its beer experience of flights, pints, growler fills and beer to go.

“Sample the Jai Alai IPA, Frost Proof Belgian-style White Ale, or Margarita Gose Sour Ale with lime and salt,” the article says.

Cigar City Brewing’s Spruce Street Brewery and Taproom has been open since 2009 and offers 24 Cigar City Brewing beers.

A full-service kitchens offers bites like Jai Alai cheese fries, Bavarian beer house pretzels and of course, Cuban sandwiches.

Brewery tours are currently not available at Cigar City Brewing.