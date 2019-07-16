Trash pickup changes possibly on the way in Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of times you take the trash to the curb could drop in the coming year as Hillsborough County contemplates picking up less often.

The County says as the deadline for contracts with private trash companies nears they’re looking at all options before throwing any away.

In Hillsborough County, you’ll hear the truck emptying trash bins twice a week, but the county’s Solid Waste Management team is aiming to reduce the number of times it picks up trash.

“Like when we have a holiday we only have it once a week anyway,” says Frankie Nickerson of Brandon.

Not everyone is willing to lose a day of trash pick-up.

“I’d have to work with it, but it’s not something I’d want to do,” says Hank Walker of Riverview. “It would probably be overflowing by pickup day.”

Leaders at the county’s Solid Waste Management Department say they are looking at different options to present to the board in August.

“It is a tool in our toolbox to reduce rates for customers. So there could possibly be a rate reduction…possibly,” says Kimberly Byer with Hillsborough County Solid Waste Department.

That’s a pro, but the hot Florida heat and some communities requiring trash to be stored inside garages may not make it worthwhile.

“Well, it’s fine with us. We are happy to do it that way,” says Nickerson.

Other options considered include adding curbside pick-up for larger items that don’t fit in bins, and eliminating trash pick-up on Saturdays; reducing the number of trucks in neighborhoods.

If you’d like to have your voice heard on this issue you can take part in a short customer survey through July 29 or you can meet one-on-one with Solid Waste staff at one of the following community hours events between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

· July 15 – Seffner-Mango Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road in Seffner

· July 17 – New Tampa Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa

· July 18 – Jimmie B. Keel Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa

· July 22 – SouthShore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

· July 23 – Town ‘N Country Library, 7606 Paula Drive in Tampa

· July 25 – Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center, 5855 S. 78th St. in Tampa