TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its “The Ghost of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Amalie Arena this holiday season.

The orchestra is bringing the tour to 60 cities across the country for 101 shows.

Amalie Arena will host two shows on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and more details about tickets can be found online.

“A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,’ the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as ‘Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,’ ‘O’ Come All Ye Faithful,’ ‘Good King Joy,’ ‘Christmas Canon,’ ‘Music Box Blues,’ ‘Promises To Keep’ and ‘This Christmas Day,'” according to a press release.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Calta Foundation and Mason Dixon’s Christmas Wish Fund. At least $1 from every ticket sale sold will go to the charity.