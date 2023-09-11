TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to Tampa this winter with their latest tour.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More” tour will stop at Amalie Arena on Dec. 23, according to a news release. There will be two shows — one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with a limited number of tickets starting at $39 for one week, excluding fees, according to the release. The promotional price is only while supplies last.

Other ticket prices, before fees and other charges:

$59.75

$69.75

$79.75

$89.75

$99.75

$109.75

$119.75

The show “follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.”

The show will consists of the rock opera, followed by a second set of the orchestra’s greatest hits and fan favorites, according to the news release.