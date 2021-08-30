Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Tampa for holiday season

Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa. The progressive rock band kicked off their winter tour with two shows in Erie Wednesday in support of their new album, “Letters from the Labyrinth.” (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A rockin’ holiday tradition is back this year in Tampa.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Amalie Arena on Dec. 19 running two shows, one at 3:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

The group is celebrating 25 years of its 1996 record with a show called “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” featuring plenty of active lights and rock-inspired holiday tunes.

“After a long year off the road, we mean it when we say … we’ve missed you,” the group said in a statement. “And that’s why we’re psyched to say we’re back and coming to see you live and in person.”

Last year, the group did a virtual holiday show due to the pandemic.

Tickets open up to the public on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Find out more about the show and ticket information right here.