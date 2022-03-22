TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As rush hour approaches, traffic backed up on Gandy Boulevard. Over the weekend, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority closed the extension to the Selmon Expressway due to safety concerns.

The extension opened less than a year ago and was designed to take traffic above traffic lights and away from surface streets. The Expressway Authority says a routine inspection discovered broken wires on cables that help hold sections of the bridge together.

The traffic is both good and bad for businesses along Gandy Boulevard.

“We are now seeing an increase in the traffic once again, resulting in greater visibility and the potential for greater business,” said Craig Holloway with Tampa Laundry.

On the downside, many of his customers are having problems with that increased traffic when they try to get into or leave his business.

“We are seeing certain parts of the day where, because of the backlog of traffic, it’s presenting a greater challenge for our guests that utilize our services to exit our parking lot,” said Holloway.

Deandre White works at a bait shop on Gandy and says he’s seen an increase in customers, but he is worried about the safety of the bridge.

“It literally took us 30 minutes to get down the street because of all of the traffic and I didn’t know why, but now that you’ve pointed it out but that’s crazy that this was just built and they already need to inspect it,” said White.

On Tuesday, workers were up inside the bridge inspecting the cables. The Expressway Authority says they still don’t know the cause of the problems or how long the bridge will be closed.