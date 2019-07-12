Traffic fatality on I-75 affecting traffic from Selmon Expressway to US 301

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a traffic fatality that is affecting traffic on the northbound exit ramp in Brandon.

Right now, troopers are investigating a fatality off to the side of the road, however, it is affecting traffic near the exit ramp on I-75 northbound from State Road 618 to US 301.

Troopers say they found a Suzuki motorcycle found in the grass. The motorcyclists was dead when they arrived to the scene. Another car might be involved.

They were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is helping FHP with the accident.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.