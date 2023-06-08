HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic was backed up Thursday morning on I-4 near I-275 as crews appeared to remove debris from the roadway.
Eagle 8 was above the area.
No other details were immediately available.
by: Kevin Accettulla
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kevin Accettulla
Posted:
Updated:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic was backed up Thursday morning on I-4 near I-275 as crews appeared to remove debris from the roadway.
Eagle 8 was above the area.
No other details were immediately available.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now