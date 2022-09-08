TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An entrance ramp on northbound Interstate 275 in Tampa will be closed for 45 days starting Sunday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

FDOT said the I-275 entrance from Floribraska Avenue will close at 11 p.m. Sunday. The temporary ramp closure is necessary as crews built a new entrance ramp.

If you’re traveling eastbound on Floribraska Avenue, you will need to detour around the work zone by continuing east on Floribraska Avenue, north onto Nebraska Avenue, and west onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward the northbound I-275 entrance ramp.

Westbound drivers on Floribraska Avenue will detour around the work zone by turning north onto Florida Avenue, and east onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward the northbound I-275 entrance ramp.

FDOT said the $85.2 million project is adding one lane in each direction from I-275 north of I-4 to the north of Hillsborough Avenue. The project is expected to finish in early 2026.