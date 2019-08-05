LIVE: Crash shuts down I-75 south between I-4 and Fowler Ave, at least 1 dead

TAMPA (WFLA) – A crash has shut down all southbound lanes of traffic on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Deputies have completely blocked off I-75 south between I-4 and Fowler Avenue.

Drivers heading south are being asked to exit at Fowler Avenue or find an alternate route to avoid the area.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash involves an overturned dump truck. There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.