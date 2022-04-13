TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The eastbound lanes of State Route 60 are closed while Hillsborough County Fire Rescue works to fix a gas leak in Brandon.

Crews responded to the smell of gas on SR 60, near west Brandon Boulevard, and east of Brandon Town Center Drive where they found an “obvious leak” in a four-inch main that runs natural gas.

TECO and HCFR’s Hazmat Team are working to close a section of the pipe.

Initial reports stated there is ongoing construction in the area. Chipotle Mexican Grille and The Vitamin Shoppe were evacuated due to poor air quality.

There were no reports of inhalation injuries.

This is a developing story.