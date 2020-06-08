Traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies can’t proceed, says State University System of FL

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The State University System of Florida announced on Monday that all state universities, including the University of South Florida, cannot hold traditional, on-campus commencement ceremonies in August, as was planned.

State universities have been directed to develop alternative plans for summer commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, USF said it was “deeply saddened” that graduates will not have a traditional celebration.

“The USF commencement team is working diligently to create alternative plans for this summer that will follow guidance from state and local public health officials. We will include key stakeholders across our university community, including Student Body President Claire Mitchell and student leaders across all three USF campuses, as we develop unique ways to honor our graduates,” the statement reads.

USF said it is committed to inviting spring and summer 2020 graduates to participate in a future in-person commencement, as soon as ceremonies are able to safely resume.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks, according to USF.