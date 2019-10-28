Tractor-trailer spills mail on I-75 after crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mail spilled all over Interstate 75 after a crash involving two-tractor trailers that left a driver with serious injuries.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Big Bend Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer carrying mail was traveling southbound, just north of Big Bend Road when it moved out of its lane and hit another tractor-trailer that had stopped on the side of the road with two flat tires.

The driver of the mail truck, Michael Richardson, 58, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

Troopers say a number of packages were ejected across the southbound lanes of the roadway.

