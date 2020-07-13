TPD looking for driver who plowed through Humane Society play yard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department confirmed they are looking for a driver who plowed through the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s doggie play yard on Sunday.

According to the shelter on Facebook, a BMW drove through the play yard Sunday afternoon and left the scene.

Tampa police confirm they are looking for a gray BMW.

(Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

The post says the shelter is left with a hefty expense and is short a play yard for the dogs.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay wrote the windshield, front and possibly the sunroof of the BMW is damaged.

If you know the driver or recognize or see the vehicle, call Tampa police.