TPD Chief Brian Dugan announces retirement

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – After 31 years with the Tampa Police Department, Chief Brian Dugan announced Monday morning that he will be retiring effective Sept. 10.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to help lead this department, to serve and protect this great community,” Dugan said.

Chief Dugan said he was proud of his work with the department, which included the implementation of body cameras, the arrest of a serial killer, and building of community relations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said nothing prompted his retirement, just that it was time to go.

“I’m feeling very good. I slept perfect last night which told me I was making the right decision,” added Chief Dugan.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Dugan was an effective leader, calling him “the best police chief” among many in the United States. Castor praised him for his role of having to deal with the danger of a serial killer, the loss of an officer, a hurricane, and civil unrest during his leadership.

“Our entire community owes him a debt of gratitude for the way he has led,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren also echoed this sentiment through a statement released following the announcement.

“Brian Dugan has confidently led TPD through what has been the most challenging time to serve as police chief in a generation,” Warren said. “We have always appreciated his dedication to our community, the strong partnership between our offices, and everything he’s done to help make Tampa the safest city in our state.”

The department has named Officer Ruben “Butch” Delgado as the interim chief for the moment. Delgado has worked as a TPD officer for 23 years. He currently oversees investigations and support.

Mayor Castor says they look around the nation for the next Police Chief of the Tampa Police Department.