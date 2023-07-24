TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Passengers are dealing with the fallout from weekend flight issues at Tampa International Airport. More than half of Sunday’s arrivals and departures were delayed or canceled.

Betsy O’Connor says getting to her home in New Jersey is proving to be a big challenge.

“This is my third day attempting to get home,” she said.

Leaders at TPA say storms moving through the region grounded flights for a period of time Sunday. According to officials, the weather and heavy air traffic led to more than 250 delays and cancellations.

The problems left flyers in frustrating situations with few options.

“We were looking at taking a train back home, renting a car and driving 10 hours,” traveler Ally Hupp said. “We’ve looked at all of our options and none of them really make any sense except if it gets canceled to just sleep here for the night and try again tomorrow.”

O’Connor says overall air travel seems to be getting more difficult.

“It seems to be a lot of delays but I think the airlines can’t help it,” she said. “All we want is to be safe.”

Officials at TPA encourage passengers to check with flight providers about delays and cancellations before heading to the airport.