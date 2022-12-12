TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Tampa International Airport extend the judging period for its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo contest’ after the airport was flocked by over 65,000 entries from people worldwide.

The contest asked participants to name the Airport’s famous 21-foot sculpture located in the Main Terminal. The colorful creature was created by artist Matthew Mazzotta and has become somewhat of a meeting point for travelers.

The piece was originally called “HOME,” but Mazzotta and TPA decided it could use a new name.

The highly publicized contest opened on Nov. 29 and TPA had originally planned for a Dec. 12 reveal of the three name choices for the public vote.

“The panel was tasked with thoroughly reviewing tens of thousands of names and choosing the three most deserving options for public voting,” the airport said. “With so many creative entries and compelling reasons from contest participants, Airport officials have decided to extend the judging period.”

The airport said three finalists will be named soon, but only noted the time as “later this month.”

