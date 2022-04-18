TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The country’s final Covid mask mandate is no more.

A ruling by a federal judge in Tampa ended the requirement to mask up on planes, trains and buses.

Late Monday, TSA announced it would stop enforcing the mask mandate, and airlines followed suit.

The federal judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by conservative groups challenging the CDC’s authority to impose the rule.

The judge wrote, “How is the ride-sharing driver, the flight attendant or bus driver to know that someone is a plaintiff to this lawsuit with permission to enter mask free?”

Hours after the ruling, airport employees were seen removing the mask mandate signs that were up for two years.

Tampa International Airport will also not be required to wear a mask. In a statement obtained by WFLA, “Passengers, employees and guests are no longer required to wear masks or face coverings in any of the facilities or terminals at TPA.”

Bryant Camareno is a criminal trial lawyer in Tampa. He says the government can file an appeal.

“It is a federal mandate so she has standing in the authority to rule against it,” Camareno said. “The judge said this is how you can fix it, so I think that’s what the Department of Justice should do, let’s go back and fix it and it’s no longer a legal issue.”

The Biden administration says federal agencies are reviewing the decision and figuring out potential next steps.

The department of justice would make any determinations about litigation.

The ruling came just days after the CDC extended the mandate for 15 days through May 3. In extending the mandate, the agency said it was reviewing the impact of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.