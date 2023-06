TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport is holding a press conference on its gun policies for travelers.

The airport is holding the press conference in light of Florida’s new permitless carry law, which allows citizens to carry concealed firearms without a permit. That law will take effect on July 1

However, regardless of state law, bringing a gun through a checkpoint is still a crime, even with a permit.

