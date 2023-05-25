TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport leaders are expecting a busy summer season with thousands of travelers per day.

“This is when we start gearing up for big crowds,” said Emily Nipps, TPA spokesperson.

Airport leaders say Memorial Day weekend kicks off their busy season with 70,000 travelers per day and around 90,000 travelers on weekends.

People are encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international trips.

“Schools will be letting out, so those families that want to be traveling early in the summer will be flying this weekend but really we’re going to see that steady flow really until mid-August,” Nipps said.

Since the year started, the airport has seen five percent more passengers compared to the same year-to-date period in 2019. Nipps explained what was causing the increase.

“We’re still seeing some of that demand of travel from the pandemic that’s what we think is happening although we do have a lot more people living and working in the Tampa Bay area also adding to our traffic.”

TPA leaders share that their airlines added extra routes and seat capacity to keep up with the demand.