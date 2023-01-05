TAMPA, (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport announced the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.

The contest asked participants to submit a name for the airport’s famous 21-foot sculpture which stants in the Main Terminal. Since the contest was announced, over 65,000 participants worldwide flocked to enter a chance to win.

Weeks later, and after a seemingly befitting holiday delay, the airport announced its three finalists:

– Submitted by Glorianne P.: “Because the official name of the art piece is ‘Home’, we can expand on that and consider the phrase ‘Home is Where the Heart is.’ Cora is short for Corazon, which translates to heart in Spanish.” Finn – Submitted by Braxton W.: “Finn the flamingo has the perfect ring to it. Every time I see a flamingo, it looks like they have fins on their feet that they forgot to take off. It always makes me laugh.”

– Submitted by Braxton W.: “Finn the flamingo has the perfect ring to it. Every time I see a flamingo, it looks like they have fins on their feet that they forgot to take off. It always makes me laugh.” Phoebe – Submitted by James M.: “A play on Phoenicopterus – the flamingo’s scientific name ‘Phoebe’ is also a playful alliterative to flamingo and means brilliantly inquisitive. The overall ‘Home’ sculpture is literally brilliant and reveals the flamingo’s inquisitiveness as it hunts for food in the shallows.”

After days of public voting, the winning name was announced to be Phoebe!

In the announcement, the airport said, over 37,000 votes were cast in the contest, and nearly half of the votes were for the winning name.

Included alongside bragging rights, the airport announced some stellar prizes for the winning, including:

4 nonstop, roundtrip tickets for themselves and 3 companions on Silver Airways

A VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, including 4 single-day admission tickets, 4 All Day-Dining passes, 4 Quick Queue Unlimited passes, and preferred parking

A chance to bask in the limelight at a reveal event for the new name in TPA’s Main Terminal

The colorful creature was created by artist Matthew Mazzotta and has become somewhat of a meeting point for travelers. The piece was originally called “HOME,” but Mazzotta and TPA decided it could use a new name.