TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport announced that Discover Airlines is increasing its flights to Frankfurt, Germany next summer from five times a week, to daily.

The German airline, Discover Airlines, formerly Eurowings Discover, began service to Europe four times a week back in 2021. Currently, the airline runs five days a week.

But the airline will move to a daily service as they add one more Airbus A330 aircraft that travels to the Tampa airport, along with five Airbus A220 aircrafts.

Discover Airlines currently serves over 160,000 passengers since 2021 and operates 22 aircraft to over 60 destinations around the world.

According to TPA, the airline is adding new changes to its in-flight experience including free headphones, improved food and drink options, and upgrades to Premium Economy Class seating.

Flights can be booked at Discover-Airlines.com or Lufthansa.com.