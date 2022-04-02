TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa International Airport’s 5K on the Runway returned Saturday raising $83,000 for United Way Suncoast.

Two thousand participants geared up before 8 a.m. for the race held on runway 10-28.

Runners had a unique opportunity to complete a 3.1-mile race on the airport runway alongside Fixed Base Operators and dormant aircraft.

Money raised from the event benefits United Way Suncoast, a Tampa Bay non-profit focused on community assistance, early learning and financial stability.

Due to COVID-19, the event was on pause for two years.