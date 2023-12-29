TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flight delays started to stack up again at Tampa International Airport Friday morning.

New Year’s weekend is the last busy travel day of the year, and TPA is a hot spot for area travelers.

“We love Tampa Airport actually. It’s our favorite,” Tyler Baisley said. “We live in Gainesville and we drive down here.”

Most travelers who flew out before 6, like the Baisleys, flew out on time. Generally, earlier flights are least likely to be delayed.

On Thursday, we saw a huge spike in delays after 8 a.m. By 5:30 p.m. more than 30% of flights were delayed at TPA.

An aviation expert told us we experienced the consequences of being a popular travel destination mixed with bad weather.

Six hundred two flights are scheduled for Friday, and 90,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport.

As of 8:30 a.m. 28 flights were delayed. None were canceled yet. Click here to get the latest update from the airport’s website.

