Town ‘N’ Country man killed in dispute with neighbor, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in the 6000 block of Southern Comfort Boulevard in Town ‘N’ Country.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location around 11 p.m. Friday and found a man dead outside of a home. According to detectives, he died of upper body trauma, and the incident was the result of a dispute with his neighbor.
There is no threat to the public, and all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation, deputies said. No one is facing charges.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
