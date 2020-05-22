Breaking News
Town ‘N’ Country man killed in dispute with neighbor, deputies say

Hillsborough County

WFLA photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in the 6000 block of Southern Comfort Boulevard in Town ‘N’ Country.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location around 11 p.m. Friday and found a man dead outside of a home. According to detectives, he died of upper body trauma, and the incident was the result of a dispute with his neighbor.

There is no threat to the public, and all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation, deputies said. No one is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

