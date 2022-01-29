Town ‘n’ Country home condemned after teens crash stolen truck

Photos of the destruction left by the truck crash (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A house in Town ‘n’ Country was completely wrecked Tuesday after a teenager crashed a stolen truck into the home’s facade, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old stole a white Dodge truck when he discovered that it was unlocked with the key fob still inside it.

Deputies found it later that morning, with a 15-year-old teenager at the wheel this time.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies tried to pull over the truck for speeding, but the teenager sped off.

The teenager didn’t elude deputies for long, though. The truck was later found crashed into a home on Paces Ferry Drive while the teenager hid in the backyard of another home, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the HCSO, the home was so badly damaged that it now condemned.

Both teenagers faces charges for grand theft motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude, non-valid driver’s license, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.