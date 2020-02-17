Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Among the headlights of vehicles on the Howard Frankland Bridge, the light of Roger Perrez-Borroto shines brightest.

“We did this for Roger because he’s one of our brothers,” said Ginger Darling of Nationwide Towing.

Lining up their tow trucks and standing up a large sign, drivers were reminded of the law to move over safely for workers and first responders on the side of the road.

“What we do is dangerous because we’re on the side of these roads picking up these cars. Helping with accidents with the police, firemen, and paramedics,” Darling said.

That’s what Roger was doing one February night in 2016. He was helping two stranded motorists on the Howard Frankland. That’s when Allison Huffman hit and killed Roger, leaving him on the side of the road. She took off, police say she ended up at the Hard Rock Casino drinking and gambling for hours afterward.

“Seen him many times on the road… All us tow truck drivers, we wave at each other,” said Harry Lev.

Lev is retired from towing but not from trying to protect his fellow towers.

“There’s too many people getting hit. This year alone we’ve had 10 drivers already killed in the United States,” he said.

He spends his life reminding everyone to slow down and to move over.

“Cell phones, drinking and driving, not paying attention on the road. Move over. Let us do our job. You want to go home? So do we,” he said.

The tow operators plan to continue to honor the memory of Roger every year.

LATEST STORIES: